COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday evening, the Cohoes Police Department and the Troy Police Department Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at 43 Olmstead Street, 1st floor. The search warrant was the result of a months-long investigation into drug activity that stemmed from complaints within the community.

Six individuals were arrested and law enforcement seized 7 grams of crack cocaine that was packaged for sale and 17 ounces of marijuana. All of the suspects are being charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance and a charge of Criminal Possession of Cannabis. The suspects are:

Richard Rodriguez, 51, of Cohoes

Tiffany A. Derrico, 42, of Cohoes

Raymond E. Walker Jr., 46, of Cohoes

Terry T. Nickens, 47, of Cohoes

Kimberly A. Thomas, 44, of Waterford

Tracy A. Chevalier, 47, of Cohoes

The suspects were arraigned on Friday morning in Cohoes City Court. Walker and Nickens were remanded to Albany County Correctional Facility and the four others were released with a future court date for December 22.