ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Cohoes man was sentenced to 135 months in prison for trafficking methamphetamine in the Capital District and obstruction of justice. Andrew O’Connor, 36, was also sentenced to five years of supervised release.

O’Connor admitted to distributing ounce quantities of methamphetamine in Cohoes in March, April, and June 2022. Investigators also seized a package of over one pound of methamphetamine that was addressed to him. O’Connor also admitted that he contacted his co-conspirator in an attempt to delete information on several of O’Connor’s cell phones.

This case was investigated by USPIS and the FBI’s Capital District Safe Streets Gang Task Force, which includes FBI Special Agents and members of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Dustin C. Segovia prosecuted the case.