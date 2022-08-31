TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Cohoes man convicted in the September 2020 shooting death of Ayshawn Davis, 11, will serve five to 15 years in prison. Jahquay Brown was sentenced Wednesday after a jury found him guilty of second degree manslaughter.

Brown was acquitted of second degree murder. The 22-year-old expressed remorse before his sentencing. He said he constantly breaks down in tears when he thinks about what happened to Ayshawn. Tarence Davis, Ayshawn’s father, said he believes Brown’s remorse is genuine.

“I understand his sympathy because we know each other,” he said. “So I know he has sympathized for me, because if he knew that was my son, he would have never do what he did.”

Ayshawn is remembered as a kind and intelligent kid who wanted to help the homeless. Prosecutors said he was an innocent victim of the Troy drive-by shooting.