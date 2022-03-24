COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Cohoes man has been sentenced for intentionally setting an occupied residence on fire in April 2020. The Cohoes Police Department said Kyle Pipino was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

On April 21, 2020, four people were displaced after their home at 262 Remsen Street in Cohoes was destroyed by a fire. Everyone made it out safely except a cat. Police later determined that Pipino intentionally set the fire and tried to set fire to 256 Remsen Street as well.

The house destroyed by the fire (Cohoes Police Department)

Pipino was charged with arson in the second degree, which is a felony. Pipino pleaded guilty to the arson charge on September 29, 2020, and was released under probation supervision pending sentencing in November 2020.

However, police said Pipino failed to appear to his sentencing in November and a warrant for his arrest was issued. Pipino was eventually taken into custody on November 19, 2021, by the United States Marshals Service in Dallas, Texas. On December 1, 2021, Pipino was transferred from Texas to New York.

In addition to the 15 years in prison, Pipino was sentenced to 5 years post-release supervision.