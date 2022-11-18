ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Cohoes man faces up to 10 years behind bars after he allegedly stole a rifle that he was supposed to deliver to a gun dealer back in 2019. Prosecutors say, Zachary Adams, 30, stole the gun on May 25, 2019, and sold it to a friend several days later.

On top of the possible 10-year prison sentence, Adams will also face a three-year term of post-release supervision, and a fine of up to $250,000. He has not been scheduled for sentencing yet.

This case was investigated by the New York Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF). Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua R. Rosenthal is the head prosecutor.