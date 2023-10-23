SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Cohoes man is facing two years in prison after pleading guilty to sexual abuse in the first degree. The Saratoga Springs Police Department began an investigation into the reported sexual assault on April 30.

Kevin D. Johnson, 38, will be sentenced in Saratoga County Court in January 2024. In addition to the prison sentence, Johnson will be sentenced to serve 10 years of post-release supervision and be required to register as a sex offender for a minimum of 20 years.