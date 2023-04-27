ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, Andrew O’Connor, 36, pled guilty to distributing methamphetamine in Cohoes and conspiring to tamper with records. Sentencing is scheduled for August 23.

O’Connor admitted to distributing methamphetamine from March to June 2022. Around June 15, 2022, a shipment of over one pound of methamphetamine sent to O’Connor was intercepted by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the FBI. In addition, O’Connor admitted that after he was arrested, he contacted a co-conspirator to have several cell phones reset and remotely wiped.

O’Connor faces a minimum sentence of ten years and a maximum sentence of life in prison, and a fine of up to $10 million. O’Connor will also be required to serve a post-imprisonment term of supervised release of at least five years and up to life.