COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Andrew O’Connor, 36, of Cohoes, pled guilty on Tuesday to selling meth in the city and conspiracy to tamper with records. He was arrested in June 2022.

Police said O’Connor had drugs shipped to him around June 15, 2022. The package was intercepted by the FBI and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS). He admitted that he distributed ounce-quantities of methamphetamine in Cohoes in March, April, and June 2022.

O’Connor also said that he also made arrangements to have a co-conspirator factory reset and remote wipe several of O’Connor’s cell phones after he was arrested. Sentencing is scheduled for August. O’Connor faces a minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum sentence of life in prison, a fine of up to $10 million dollars, and a post-imprisonment term of supervised release of at least five years and up to life.