COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Cohoes man has been arrested on rape charges. The Cohoes Police Department said Pierce Hohenstein, 29, was arrested on September 15 after an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of an 18-year-old victim.

Charges

First-degree rape (felony)

Two counts of first-degree criminal sex act (felony)

Two counts of first-degree sex abuse (felony)

Two counts of criminal obstruction of breathing (misdemeanor)

Forcible touching (misdemeanor)

Hohenstein was arraigned in Cohoes City Court and remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility in lieu of $250,000 cash bail or $350,000 partially secured bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 21.

A “no contact” order of protection was issued to safeguard the victim. Police said the investigation into the sexual assault allegations continue and more charges are expected.

Police said Hohenstein was known to the department before this incident. On November 4, 2019, Hohenstein was arrested by the New York State Police after an investigation into his internet activity. A search warrant was executed on his Cohoes home which led to him being charged with promoting a sexual performance of a child and possessing a sexual performance of a child, both felonies.

In August 2020, Hohenstein pleaded guilty in Albany County Court to promoting a sexual performance of a child less than 17 years old, which is a felony. Police said he was sentenced to six months in prison and ten years of post-release supervision by the New York State Department of Probation. He was also required to register as a Level 1 Sex Offender.