COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Cohoes man has been arrested following a drug activity investigation, according to police. Phillip Harris, 46, is facing multiple charges.

On June 28, police were preparing to execute a search warrant on Harris’s Remsen Street apartment when he was spotted by law enforcement on Saratoga Street as a passenger in a vehicle. Officers conducted a stop, and found that the driver had a suspended license.

Police discovered Harris to be in possession of narcotics. He and the driver were taken into custody without incident, and Harris now faces the following charges:

Charges

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Three counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

The driver was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation as well as several traffic violations, and was released with uniformed traffic tickets. Upon carrying out the search warrant at 290 Remsen Street, officers located and detained several people.

Among them was Robert Woodard, who police say had outstanding warrants for grand larceny and drug charges. He was turned over to the Waterford Police Department, where he was additionally charged with bail jumping before being released after his arraignment in Waterford Town Court.

Harris was arraigned on June 28 in Cohoes City Court and remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility. The Cohoes Police Department says this is the third time this year they have arrested Harris on felony level drug charges.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 3. This investigation is ongoing with additional charges possible.