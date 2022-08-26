ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Cohoes man has been arrested for allegedly possessing drugs in Albany. The Albany Police Department said Ricardo Plowden, 45, was arrested after a short foot chase on August 24.

On Wednesday around 6:10 p.m., detectives tried to stop Plowden on Robin Street as part of a narcotics investigation. As they approached, Plowden reportedly ran from detectives on foot and threw away a paper bag.

Detectives were able to quickly take Plowden into custody. In the paper bag, police reportedly found crack cocaine, fentanyl, and a digital scale. Plowden was also allegedly found with crack cocaine in his pants pocket.

Charges

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia

Plowden was arraigned Thursday in Albany City Criminal Court. He was remanded to the Albany County Jail.