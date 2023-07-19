ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Cohoes man has been arrested following a hit-and-run, according to police. Marion Lopatniuk, 42, is facing multiple charges.

On July 15 at 5:49 p.m., troopers were alerted to be on the lookout for a car involved in a hit-and-run crash in Lenox, Massachusetts. Police located a stopped vehicle on Albany Avenue in Nassau that matched the description of the car.

Lopatniuk was identified as the driver, and police located three children within the vehicle who were all under the age of 15 and uninjured. Further investigation led to the discovery of a controlled substance in the car.

All three children were turned over to a family member and Lopatniuk was taken into custody. He faces the following charges:

Charges

Three counts of aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child

Three counts of endangering the welfare of a child

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Vehicle and traffic law violations

Lopatniuk was transported to SP Schodack for processing, where police say he refused to provide a sample to determine his blood alcohol content. He was arraigned at the Schodack Town Court and released on his own recognizance.