RAVENA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Coeymans resident was arrested on Saturday after allegedly attempting to choke a victim after violating a stay-away order. Thomas Baffuto, 28, faces a number of charges.

On December 10, around 3:45 p.m., the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to a house in the Village of Ravena for a report of a domestic dispute. Deputies say there is a full stay-away order of protection against Baffuto for the safety of two young children and their mother. The victim said Baffuto entered the house, and after a verbal altercation attempted to choke her, putting his hands around her neck, according to deputies.

Police say Baffuto left the residence before they arrived with an eight-month-old child. Kingston Police were able to locate him with the eight-month-old in his custody.

Charges:

Second-degree burglary

First-degree criminal contempt

Second-degree custodial interference

Second-degree criminal contempt (two counts)

Criminal obstruction of breathing

Baffuto was arraigned in the Town of Coeymans Court and released on his own recognizance. He is set to appear back in court on Thursday at 9 a.m.