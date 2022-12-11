RAVENA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Coeymans resident was arrested on Saturday after allegedly attempting to choke a victim after violating a stay-away order. Thomas Baffuto, 28, faces a number of charges.
On December 10, around 3:45 p.m., the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to a house in the Village of Ravena for a report of a domestic dispute. Deputies say there is a full stay-away order of protection against Baffuto for the safety of two young children and their mother. The victim said Baffuto entered the house, and after a verbal altercation attempted to choke her, putting his hands around her neck, according to deputies.
Police say Baffuto left the residence before they arrived with an eight-month-old child. Kingston Police were able to locate him with the eight-month-old in his custody.
Charges:
- Second-degree burglary
- First-degree criminal contempt
- Second-degree custodial interference
- Second-degree criminal contempt (two counts)
- Criminal obstruction of breathing
Baffuto was arraigned in the Town of Coeymans Court and released on his own recognizance. He is set to appear back in court on Thursday at 9 a.m.