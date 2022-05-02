NEW SCOTLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Coeymans man has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted someone at a Stewart’s Shops location in New Scotland. The Albany County Sheriff’s Office said Richard VanAlstyne turned himself in on May 2.

On April 15 around 9 p.m., deputies responded to Stewart’s on Feura Bush Road for a report of a fight in progress. Witnesses then said that the two parties involved had left the scene.

On April 18, the victim reported to deputies that a man approached him while he was pumping gas and started hitting him in the face, resulting in him falling to the ground. The victim reported that the suspect then kicked and stomped on his ribs. The victim said he was treated by EMS about an hour after the assault and was transported to Albany Medical Center for fractured ribs and injuries to his face.

Police later secured video surveillance footage from Stewart’s that confirmed the assault. VanAlstyne then turned himself in at the Albany County Sheriff’s Patrol Station.

He has been charged with assault in the third degree, which is a misdemeanor. He was released on an appearance ticket and is due to appear in New Scotland Town Court on May 12 at 5 p.m.