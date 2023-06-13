COEYMANS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A male suspect is in custody after leading police on a chase on Monday. Anthony Starks, 24, of Coeymans, is facing charges of DWI, Reckless Driving, Speeding, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.

According to the police, Starks was seen driving recklessly in Coeymans. Starks drove off the roadway and into a large field. Officers from Coeymans and the Albany County Sheriff’s Office searched the field and saw the truck exit onto Blodgett Hill at high speeds.

Starks led police on a chase, which also involved the Town of Bethlehem Police and the New York State Police. Starks failed to comply with the police. Bethlehem Police placed stop sticks on the roadway, which caused a tire blowout.

Despite that, Starks continued to drive but crashed into the rear of a vehicle after failing to yield for a red light on the Delmar bypass. Starks attempted to flee on foot but was captured by the Albany County Sheriff’s K9 patrol.

Police transported Starks to the Albany Medical Center where a blood sample was taken. Starks was found on Federal Parole for weapon offenses. He was also involved in a domestic violence incident in Rotterdam. Starks was remanded to the Albany County Jail and is being held on parole violations. Further charges are pending for causing an accident.