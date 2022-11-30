COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 55-year-old man was sentenced to prison on Thursday for a 2021 Cobleskill murder. Raymond George was found guilty of murder in September after driving his car into a motel, killing James Williams.

In June of 2021, Williams was hit by the car when George drove into the motel room. Williams and his two dogs were killed. Although George’s lawyers told the jury he was intoxicated when the crash happened, but the jury rejected his claim—he was found guilty of intentionally killing Williams and his pets.

In November, Schoharie District Attorney Susan Mallery, argued for the maximum sentence allowed by law for George, a level three sex offender, due to an extensive criminal history. Dating back to 1986, his record includes convictions of manslaughter and rape convictions.

George was convicted of second-degree murder on September 26, in addition to criminal mischief and two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. He was sentenced to at least 25 years for murder, with years of additional concurrent time served for the lower convictions.