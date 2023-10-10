COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Cobleskill man was arrested after attacking someone with a hammer after breaking into their apartment, according to the New York State Police. Dennis Taylor, 37, faces multiple charges.

On Wednesday, October 4, police responded to a home on Spring Street in Cobleskill for reports of a physical dispute with a weapon. Police say an investigation found Taylor entered the apartment at the location without permission and a verbal altercation ensued.

According to New York State Police, Taylor struck the victim with a hammer during the argument, causing injuries. The victim was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Charges:

Second-degree assault

First-degree burglary

Taylor was arrested at Cobleskill State Police and was processed. He was taken to the Schoharie County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.