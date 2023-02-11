NEW SCOTLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Cobleskill man has been charged after he was allegedly found asleep in a stolen car in New Scotland. The Albany County Sheriff’s Office said Christopher Sumner, 43, was arrested on February 11.

On Saturday, the Sheriff’s Office received a report a man who was asleep in a vehicle that was running in the roadway. Deputies did reportedly find Sumner asleep at the wheel with his foot on the brake while the car was in drive.

After an investigation, police found that Sumner was allegedly intoxicated. They also found that the vehicle was reported stolen out of Cobleskill.

Charges

• Third-degree possession of stolen property (felony)

• First-degree aggravated unlicensed operation (felony)

• Driving while intoxicated (misdemeanor)

• Vehicle and traffic violations

Sumner was arraigned in the Town of New Scotland Court. He is set to reappear in court on March 2.