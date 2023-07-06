COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Cobleskill man has been arrested following a sexual assault investigation, according to state police. Robert Whitbeck Jr., 49, faces multiple charges.

On June 4, police received a report of several past occurring sexual assaults. The investigation yielded that Whitbeck Jr. allegedly physically and sexually assaulted a victim multiple times in the fall of 2022 while in Cobleskill and Schoharie.

Continued investigation by police determined that Whitbeck Jr. had reportedly violated a full stay-away order of protection 14 times. The court order had been issued against him in December 2022 by the Schoharie County Family Court to protect the victim.

Following the investigation, troopers arrested Whitbeck Jr. on July 1. He faces the following charges:

Charges

First-degree rape

First-degree criminal sexual act

2 counts of third-degree aggravated sexual abuse

Second-degree unlawful imprisonment

14 counts of second-degree criminal contempt

Forcible touching

Criminal obstruction of breathing

Whitbeck Jr. was arrested and processed at SP Cobleskill. He was arraigned at the Schoharie County Centralized Arraignment Part Court and was remanded to the Schoharie County Correctional Facility in lieu of $1,000 bail or $2,000 bond.