CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Clifton Park State Police arrested Kyle R. Gemme, 31 of Clifton Park on October 28. Gemme is accused of threatening someone with a knife.

Troopers got a complaint on October 28 around 5:27 p.m. about a domestic dispute earlier in the day at a Clifton Park home. After investigation, police report Gemme displayed and threatened the use of a kitchen knife during an argument. Police report no one was injuried.

Charges

Second degree menacing

Fourth degree criminal possession of a weapon

Second degree harassment

According to police, Gemme surrendered himself to SP Clifton Park, where he was arrested. He was arraigned via phone by the Clifton Park Town Court and released on an appearance ticket returnable to the court on November 3. A stay-away order of protection was issued, protecting the victim from Gemme.