CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Clifton Park man has been sentenced for possessing images of child sexual abuse, more commonly referred to as child pornography. The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said Eric William Tompkins, 39, was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Tompkins also received about 3.5 years in prison for failing to register as a sex offender. That sentence will run at the same time as the sentence for the child pornography charge.

The DOJ said Tompkins was convicted of a sex offense in Washington and was required to register as a sex offender in 2009. From 2017 to 2019, he failed to register as a sex offender in New York and failed to update his registration in Washington. At the time of his arrest in March 2019, Tompkins admitted he had child pornography images on his cell phone.

The judge also imposed a 15-year term of supervised release, which will begin after Tompkins is released from prison. Tompkins will continue to be required to register as a sex offender.