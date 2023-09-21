BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Halfmoon man arrested in February for multiple thefts will serve time in prison. Casey R. Mohan, 36, pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary and grand larceny in the fourth degree on July 19.

Mohan was sentenced to three and a half years of incarceration and five years of post-release supervision for the burglary charge. He was then sentenced to one and a third year to four years for the grand larceny charge. The sentences will run concurrently.

Mohan was initially arrested following an investigation into multiple thefts. Mohan was accused of stealing two motor vehicles, a motorcycle, and two long guns. He was also accused of stealing a snowblower from a Lowe’s Home Improvement.