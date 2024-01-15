MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Clifton Park man has been arrested following a burglary investigation, according to state police. Arnold Trifaro-Aggas, 29, is facing multiple charges.

On January 13, police received multiple complaints of two commercial buildings on Bayberry Drive in Malta sustaining property damage as a result of forced entry. Additionally, police received a report of a stolen vehicle from a residence on Ellsworth Boulevard.

Police were able to recover the stolen car on Wood Dale Drive in Clifton Park, finding the vehicle damaged and unoccupied. Officers later identified Trifaro-Aggas as the suspect of all three crimes and placed him into custody. He now faces the following charges:

Charges

Third-degree burglary

Third-degree larceny

Three counts of second-degree criminal mischief

Third-degree criminal trespass

Trifaro-Aggas was processed at SP Saratoga. He was arraigned at the Malta Town Court and released on his own recognizance.