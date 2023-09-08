CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Clifton Park man was arrested following a welfare check on Huntridge Drive on Thursday night. Police charged Matthew D. Sands, 28, with strangulation in the second degree and assault in the third degree.

According to the police, Sands allegedly applied pressure to the victim’s throat or neck to impede her normal breathing or blood circulation. The victim lost consciousness.

Sands was arraigned in the Malta Town Court. He was released to pre-trial services pending further action.