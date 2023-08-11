CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Clifton Park man has been arrested following a sexual abuse investigation, according to state police. Justin Pringle, 35, faces multiple charges.

On August 10 at 7:42 p.m., troopers received a report of inappropriate contact between an adult male and a minor in Clifton Park. The investigation determined that earlier in the day, Pringle had reportedly provided consumable products containing cannabis to a child under the age of 14 in exchange for sexual contact.

Pringle was arrested near his home and transported to SP Clifton Park for processing. He faces the following charges:

Charges

Second-degree sexual abuse

Third-degree criminal sale of cannabis

Endangering the welfare of a child

Pringle was arraigned at the Clifton Park Town Court and released on his own recognizance.