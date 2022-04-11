CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Clifton Park man was arraigned on several charges, including sexual assault. Michael Girard, 32, is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Clifton Park in November 2021.
Girard is accused of physically injuring the victim and applying pressure to her neck during the incident.
Charges:
- Predatory Sexual Assault
- Five counts of Criminal sexual act in the first degree
- Aggravated Sexual Abuse in the Second Degree
- Two Counts Sexual Abuse in the First Degree
- Two Counts Assault in the Second Degree
- Two Counts Strangulation in the Second Degree
- Two Counts Assault in the Third Degree