CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Clifton Park man was arraigned on several charges, including sexual assault. Michael Girard, 32, is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Clifton Park in November 2021.

Girard is accused of physically injuring the victim and applying pressure to her neck during the incident.

Charges:

  • Predatory Sexual Assault
  • Five counts of Criminal sexual act in the first degree
  • Aggravated Sexual Abuse in the Second Degree
  • Two Counts Sexual Abuse in the First Degree
  • Two Counts Assault in the Second Degree
  • Two Counts Strangulation in the Second Degree
  • Two Counts Assault in the Third Degree