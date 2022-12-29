WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Clifton Park man has been accused of stealing a snow blower from the Wilton Lowe’s. Casey Mohan, 35, faces multiple charges.

On November 29, around 11:16 a.m., Lowe’s in Wilton reported the theft of a snow blower from the store that occurred on November 18. Police ran an investigation, and say they found Mohan had entered the store and stole a hand tool. Mohan then allegedly exited the store and used the tool to help him steal the snow blower.

Charges:

Fourth-degree grand larceny

Possession of burglar’s tools

Petit larceny

Mohan was arrested at the Saratoga County Probation Department and taken to Wilton State Police for processing. He was issued an appearance ticket to return on January 10, 2023, at the Wilton Town Court.