HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Clifton Park man was arrested for allegedly luring a child into a car at Stewart’s. The incident took place around 1:15 p.m. on Aug. 12 at the Stewart’s Shop on Route 146 in Halfmoon.

Police said Joseph Kohler, 48, lured a 16-year-old child into a vehicle to commit a sex offense. Kohler was charged with Luring a Child, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Providing a False Written Statement about the incident to police.

He was arraigned and released. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (518) 885-6761.