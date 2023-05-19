GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, New York State Police arrested Derrick C. Phillips Jr. for an additional charge of Criminal Sex Act in the First Degree. Phillips Jr. was previously arrested on December 9, 2022, following an investigation into child exploitation.

Further investigations determined that Phillips Jr. allegedly had sexual contact with a child under the age of eleven. Phillips Jr. surrendered himself to State Police in Mayfield. He was arraigned at the Mayfield Town Court and remanded to the Fulton County Correctional Facility in lieu of $50,000 cash, a $250,000 bond, or a $300,000 partially secured bond.