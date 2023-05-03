SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A child has been arrested after police said they made a threat against Schenectady High School on Wednesday.

Around 6:45 a.m., Schenectady school district administrators were sent an alert through the district’s student safety monitoring software about an e-mail that stated someone was going to “shoot up the school.”

Schenectady Police Community Engagement Officers assigned to the schools went to the address of the sender and made contact with a juvenile suspect. Police determined there was no longer a threat, and the school day went on as normal.

The child was charged with Making a Terroristic Threat. Their identity is not being released due to their age.