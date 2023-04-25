BRANT LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested Brandon B. Johnson, 49, of Chestertown, after a child porn investigation. He is now facing a felony Criminal Possession of a Sexual Performance by a Child charge.

Police said their investigation started after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Police searched a location in Brant Lake where, they said, they found images consistent with child sexual exploitation.

Johnson was arrested and processed at the State Police barracks in Chestertown. He was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Horicon Town Court on May 3, and released.