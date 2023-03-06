WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Last week, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest following a narcotics operation from 2022. Michael J. Verlinger, of Chestertown, was arrested for cocaine sales.

Verlinger, 37, was arrested on Thursday, March 2, following an operation that took place in fall 2022. Cocaine was purchased from Verlinger in a controlled operation by the county Narcotics Enforcement Unit.

Verlinger was charged with one count of class B Felony Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance. He was kept overnight in police lockup, and arraigned in Warren County Court the following day. He was released on his own recognizance, expected to return on Wednesday, April 12.