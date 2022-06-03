COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A New Jersey man is facing additional charges as he stands accused in a fatal crash on the Northway. Vasu Laroiya was arraigned Friday on charges of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide and second degree Manslaughter.

On May 28, police said he was speeding and drunk when the car he was driving slammed into another car. The car struck a guardrail and caught fire. The driver, Katryn Fisher, 22, of Ballston Spa, died from her injuries.

Laroiya, 23, has two prior DWI convictions. He was sent back to Albany County Jail without bail.