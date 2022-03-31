CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After a tip from concerned parents, the Catskill Police Department arrested a store clerk for alleged underage nicotine sales. A store clerk for N.Y. Deli at 296 Main Street was arrested on March 30.

Catskill police said they received information from parents that their young children were buying nicotine vape pens from N.Y. Deli. Police then conducted an underage control purchase where a 16-year-old bought a Hyde nicotine vape pen from the clerk.

Charges

Criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree (felony)

Unlawfully dealing with a child in the second degree (misdemeanor)

Two violations of the New York State Public Health Law

The store clerk was released. They are scheduled to appear in the Town of Catskill Court on April 14.

Catskill police thanked the concerned parents for reporting the incident. Police said the recent surge in vape pens among the young community is a cause for great concern.

It is illegal in New York State for anyone under the age of 21 to purchase or possess vape pens. Police urge residents that if they see something, say something and report it to their local law enforcement agency.