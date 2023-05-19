CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Catskill man was arrested for aggravated animal cruelty, according to State Police. Paul Saxe, 49, is facing multiple charges.

At 11:10 a.m. on May 17, State Troopers responded to a report of a person on Jefferson Heights Road using a car to drag a bird coop around a yard. An investigation revealed that Saxe went to a nearby residence, attached a coop to his vehicle with a tow strap, and dragged it across the yard and driveway, killing over a dozen quails that were inside the coop.

State Police say Saxe then left the bird coop in front of a dumpster and fled the area. Witnesses were able to note the license plate and the vehicle’s description.

Troopers were able to locate the vehicle at 4:30 p.m. on Central Avenue in Catskill. Upon initiating a traffic stop, Saxe was identified as the driver.

After interviewing him, State Police arrested Saxe. He faces the following charges:

Charges

Aggravated cruelty to animals

Fourth-degree criminal mischief

Reckless endangerment

Saxe was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Catskill Court at 1 p.m. on June 15.