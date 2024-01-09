CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On December 4, the Columbia-Greene Humane Society/Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (CGHS/SPCA) assisted New York State Police with the arrest of Li Binghui, 57, and the seizure of a donkey and two horses. Binghui is accused of animal cruelty because the CGHS reported that the equines were underweight and dehydrated.

The CGHS also reported that the donkey, Donny, had two lacerations: one on his neck and one on the top of his hoof. Binghui may spend up to a year in jail if convicted.

The donkey, horse, and mini-horse are currently being fostered and rehabilitated at Oats’ Country Acres, owned by Camille McDonald. The three equines are expected to make a full recovery.

The CGHS is currently asking the public for donations to contribute to the cost of the rehabilitation as well as the veterinary charges involved with the seizure of these three equines. These donations can be mailed to CGHS/SPCA, Attn: Equine Cruelty, 111 Humane Society Road, Hudson, NY 12534 or you can donate on their website.