NEWBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Newburgh woman who fled from police officers ended up driving into a pond after a chase ensued. Melissa Branagan, 38, faces several charges.

On Friday, around 11:39 p.m., state troopers pulled over a 2014 Cadillac going north on State Route 9W in Newburgh for several vehicle and traffic violations. Police identified the driver as Melissa Branagan.

Police say Branagan fled the scene which prompted a chase. Law enforcement says they chased Branagan through Newburgh and Marlborough.

The chase ended once the car drove into a pond on Marchese Drive in Marlborough. Branagan, who was the only person in the car, at first was unable to get out.

A trooper ended up entering the water and was able to get her out of the car through the driver-side window. He swam her back to shore. Police say Branagan refused medical attention, and further investigation found she was impaired by alcohol.

Charges:

Driving while intoxicated

DWAI

Unlicensed operator

Third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle

Branagan was issued an appearance ticket to return to the Town of Newburgh Court in October. She was issued 50 tickets.