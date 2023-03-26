CANAJOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Canajoharie man faces a slew of charges, including burglary, following a domestic incident that happened Saturday morning. Brent Spicci, 27, is charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, endangering the welfare of a child, and more.

On Saturday around 8:17 a.m. the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call for a physical domestic incident in Mohawk. Deputies say upon arrival, the suspect, Spicci, fled on foot. After an hour and a half of searching, Spicci was found and taken into custody. Deputies say there was an order of protection against him. An investigation including the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit, the New York State Police, and Fulton County Sheriff’s Office led to the following charges:

Charges:

First-degree attempted sex abuse

Second-degree burglary

First-degree criminal contempt

Second-degree criminal contempt

Fourth-degree criminal mischief

Endangering the welfare of a child (two counts)

Second-degree unlawful imprisonment

Criminal obstruction of breathing

Spicci was arraigned at the Town of Mohawk Court and is held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in lieu of $75,000 cash bail or a $100,000 property bond.