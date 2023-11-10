ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A contractor from Canajoharie was arrested and is accused of grand larceny. Jeffery Belrose, 55, is charged with third-degree grand larceny.

On October 16, around 10:50 a.m., police received a complaint from a Fort Plain resident regarding a contractor who was paid for a home improvement project but never completed the work. Police say an investigation found Belrose operated “J’s and Sons Construction” and accepted over $3,000 in May to complete roof work.

Police say Belrose never started the project and never returned the money. He was arrested and processed by Fonda State Police. He was given an appearance ticket to return to the Minden Town Court on December 14 and was released.