ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Department of Justice (DOJ) charged a Canadian citizen with trying to have sex with a child. On Thursday, Jonathan Woodworth, 44, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Daniel J. Stewart, who ordered him detained to await trial.

According to the DOJ, Woodworth exchanged sexually explicit messages with undercover officers over four months. Authorities said that he thought he was talking to a 10-year-old. Federal agents said that Woodworth flew and then took a train from New Brunswick, Canada to Rensselaer County. They said he had rented out a cabin and brought a gift for the theoretical target of the potential sex crime.

The case is being investigated by the FBI and its Child Exploitation Task Force, which includes members of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies. Woodworth is charged with attempting to entice and coerce a minor into sexual activity.

If convicted, Woodworth faces at least 10 years in prison, and could potentially serve a life sentence, along with a fine of up to $250,000 and probation for anywhere from five years to life.