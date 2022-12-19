EASTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Cambridge man was arrested on December 12. Craig Reynolds, 30, faces a third-degree grand larceny charge.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office say they received a complain that Reynolds had entered into a Construction Contract with the victim of the case, and was paid a down payment exceeding $3,000. Deputies say he did not complete any work after receiving the money.

Reynolds turned himself in after a warrant for his arrest was issued out of Easton Town Court. Reynolds was arraigned in Centralized Arraignment and released on his own recognizance, set to appear in Town of Easton Court at a later date.