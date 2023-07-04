CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Cambridge man was arrested on Monday following almost a month-long burglary investigation. Steven Russell, 33, was charged with second-degree burglary.

According to New York State Police, on June 7, around 1:04 p.m., troopers responded to a Cambridge home for a reported burglary. Police say an investigation found Russell entered an unoccupied home without permission for the purpose of theft.

Police say the homeowner came back home with Russell still in the house, however, he fled before they could arrive. He was arrested at his home with the assistance of NYSDOCCS and was taken to Greenwich State Police for processing. He was taken to the Washington County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.