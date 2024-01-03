CAIRO, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Cairo woman was arrested on Monday after allegedly stealing a car along with multiple firearms and cash. Heather Billingsley, 53, faces several charges.

On Sunday, around 10:32 a.m., police responded to a home in Esperance for reports of a stolen car. According to New York State Police, Billingsley was known to the victim and took their car without permission before fleeing the area.

Troopers say Billingsley also took multiple firearms and cash without the victim’s knowledge from their home. Later that day, the car was found in Colonie, and other stolen items weren’t recovered.

Charges:

Fourth-degree grand larceny (two counts)

Petit larceny

Billingsley was found in Troy and was taken into custody. She was taken to the Cobleskill State Police for processing and was taken to the Schoharie County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.