CAIRO, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two people from Cairo have been indicted for allegedly trying to decapitate a dog in the summer of 2021. Both Pauline Waldron and James Waldron pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Pauline Waldron was arrested and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office after the incident in 2021. She is accused of trying to decapitate her dog, Peaches, with a sword. She also allegedly stabbed Peaches several times and waited eight hours before bringing her to Catskill Animal Hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office said there were five other dogs in the home at the time of her arrest. They were turned over to the Columbia-Greene Humane Society.

Peaches underwent emergency surgery at Catskill Animal Hospital before being transferred to a specialist veterinary clinic. She was later put up for adoption after making a full recovery.

On Monday, a grand jury charged Pauline Waldron with aggravated cruelty to animals, a felony, as well as overdriving, torturing and injuring animal/failure to provide proper sustenance, a misdemeanor. The grand jury charged James Waldron with overdriving, torturing and injuring animal/failure to provide proper sustenance, a misdemeanor.

The Greene County District Attorney’s Office said they both have 45 days to file motions. A new court date will be scheduled after that.