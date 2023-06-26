GANSEVOORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Burnt Hills man on June 21. The Criminal Investigations Unit charged Benjamin Sloan, 44, with two counts of grand larceny in the fourth degree, a felony.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to a larceny complaint from a Gansevoort business in September 2022. It was alleged Sloan, an employee of the business, used his assigned company credit card to make unauthorized purchases.

According to police, the investigation found that Sloan had purchased gift cards for personal use. He was arrested and released on appearance tickets and is due in court in the Towns of Wilton and Halfmoon at a later date.