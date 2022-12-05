SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Saugerties man was arrested on Friday. Matthew Doyle, 40, of Saugerties, faces two counts of second-degree burglary.

On December 2, police were investigating several burglaries that occurred in the Town of Saugerties. Police say Doyle was arrested as a result of their investigations. Police did not mention where Doyle burglarized.

Doyle was processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters. He was arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court, and held at the Ulster County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash bail. Police say this investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.