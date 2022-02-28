WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Watervliet Police Department arrested two brothers after a traffic stop. Seth Knox, 34, of Watervliet, and his brother Jona Knox, were taken into custody on February 24.

Around 2:30 p.m., police responded to a menacing complaint on 23rd Street. Officers then stopped a vehicle as part of the investigation.

Police said Jona Knox, who was the passenger in the vehicle, was wanted for not reporting on the conditions of his parole. He was turned over to the New York State Division of Parole and remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility.

After a search of Seth Knox’s residence, police said they found a loaded, illegally-possessed, .45 caliber handgun. The search was performed by the Watervliet Police Department, Albany County Sheriff’s Office, and the Green Island Police Department.

Charges for Seth Knox

Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree (felony)

Criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree (felony)

Menacing in the second degree (misdemeanor)

Aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree (misdemeanor)

Other vehicle and taffic law violations

Seth Knox was arraigned in Watervliet City Court. He was remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility.