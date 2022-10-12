BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Brooklyn man wanted in Bennington was arrested in Brunswick on Tuesday. Zachary Jonas, 36, now faces multiple drug charges.

Around 5:20 p.m. on October 11, troopers spotted a car wanted by the Bennington Police Department for an alleged crime in their jurisdiction. They pulled the car over on Cooksboro Road in Brunswick, and identified the driver as Jonas. Police in New York and Vermont have yet to confirm the nature of those initial charges with NEWS10.

State police detained Jonas for the initial charges in Vermont, and police say he consented to a search of his car. That’s how troopers said they found a large amount of unspecified drugs and money.

Jonas was arrested and taken to State Police headquarters in Brunswick for processing. He was arraigned at the Brunswick Town Court and is being held at the Rensselaer County Correctional Facility without bail.

