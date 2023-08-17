SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Brooklyn man has been sentenced on a charge of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, according to the Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office. Isaiah Whitehurst, 40, faces eight years in state prison plus three years-post release supervision.

Whitehurst was arrested back in December following an extensive police investigation in Northumberland. Upon executing a search warrant, officers found Whitehurst to be in possession of over 200 grams of cocaine and $4,285 in drug sale money at a residence in Gansevoort.

“Defendant Whitehurst is from New York City, but had friends in the Northern Saratoga/Glens Falls area. He would connect with these friends and sell drugs to area addicts, preying on their addiction,” said Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen. “Little did the defendant know that the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit was monitoring activities about drug houses through tips and other investigative techniques. This arrest and conviction demonstrates the commitment and resolve of our office to hold drug dealers accountable for preying on vulnerable people addicted to drugs.”