BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Brooklyn man who admitted to using fake money at the Queensbury Walmart was sentenced to two to four years of incarceration. Nicholas C. Hendricks, 29, was one of three suspects that police apprehended.

Hendricks was charged with one count of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree. Terry S. Walley of Troy was charged with one count of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the first degree. Kayla Vargas of New York City was charged with two counts. Sentencing for Walley and Vargas has not yet been announced.